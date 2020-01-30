|
CSONGE Brenda Brenda, aged 80 years,
passed away peacefully on Thursday 23rd January 2020 at Hollings Banks Rest Home, Blackpool.
A loving Mother to Karl & Les
and a devoted Grandma and
Great Grandma.
Brenda will be sadly missed by all her friends and family.
Her funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 3rd February 2020
at 2.45pm.
Followed by gathering at
Ma Kelly's ,Talbot Rd,
Blackpool, 4pm.
All welcome.
Family flowers only.
Donations are welcomed for the British Heart Foundation.
All enquires to Co-op Funeralcare, 58 Bispham Road, Blackpool, 01253-596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020