Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Csonge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Csonge

Notice Condolences

Brenda Csonge Notice
CSONGE Brenda Brenda, aged 80 years,
passed away peacefully on Thursday 23rd January 2020 at Hollings Banks Rest Home, Blackpool.
A loving Mother to Karl & Les
and a devoted Grandma and
Great Grandma.
Brenda will be sadly missed by all her friends and family.
Her funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 3rd February 2020
at 2.45pm.
Followed by gathering at
Ma Kelly's ,Talbot Rd,
Blackpool, 4pm.
All welcome.
Family flowers only.
Donations are welcomed for the British Heart Foundation.
All enquires to Co-op Funeralcare, 58 Bispham Road, Blackpool, 01253-596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -