|
|
|
MANSLEY Brenda Passed away peacefully on
July 4th 2020 at home in Newton
aged 65 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Eddie,
loving Mum of
Christopher, Adam & Stephanie,
much loved grandma of
Olivia, William & Bella.
Funeral service and Interment at
St John Parish Church, Lund
on Thursday July 16th , 2020
at 1.00 pm.
Please note unfortunately due
to Covid restrictions attendance
is restricted and should be
agreed with family in advance.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired
for Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries please
c/o Billingtons Funeral Directors,
Oakwood, Station Road,
Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 9, 2020