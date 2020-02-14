|
|
|
MATTHEWS Brenda Passed away suddenly at home on February 8th 2020, aged 82 years. Brenda was the beloved wife of the late Bill, dearly loved mum of Alan and Karen. She was a loving mother in law, sister and sister in law, also a wonderful grandma, granny and great grandma. Brenda will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Service and cremation at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday February 25th at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please but donations welcome for
"RNLI Fleetwood."
All enquiries to C. T. Hull Funeral Service, Tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020