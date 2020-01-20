|
|
|
SMITH Brenda On 14th January 2020
in the care of
Victoria Hospital, Blackpool.
Dorothy 'Brenda' Smith,
aged 86 years
Beloved wife of
Jack Smith (deceased),
loving mum of Jeremy and
the late William "Sam" (deceased).
Funeral service to take place at
Lytham Park Crematorium on
Wednesday 29th January at 12.30.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu of flowers may be sent for Terrence Higgins Trust
c/o the funeral director.
Further enquiries please to
Mark F H Rae, 11 Wood Street,
St Anne's on Sea, FY8 1QS,
Tel 01253 789000
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 20, 2020