SMITH BRENDA Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Sunday 15th November with her loving family by her side.
Aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Stanislaw and the late Leonard. Devoted Mother of Donna, Anne, Christopher and the late Katie.
Brenda will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Due to current restrictions a private family funeral will be held.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 97 Whitegate Drive Blackpool, 01253 301237.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 25, 2020