|
|
|
SUMNER Brenda In loving memory of
Brenda Sumner (nee Wright)
who passed away on
Wednesday 21.10.20.
Loving wife to Bob
and mother to Doreen,
Keith (deceased), Kevin
and Donald.
A kind and caring Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Your struggle is over RIP.
The Funeral service to take place at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 4th November 2020
at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donation in lieu, if so desired,
are to RNLI (Fleetwood)
memorygiving.com/
brendasumner c/o
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors
1 Beach Road,
West View,
Fleetwood FY7 8PS
Tel 01253 776281
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 27, 2020