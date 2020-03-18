Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Thomas

Notice Condolences

Brenda Thomas Notice
THOMAS Brenda
(Née Hunter) Brenda aged 83 years,
passed away after
an ongoing illness, on
Wednesday 4th March 2020.
Brenda was a dearly loved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and she will be deeply missed.

Funeral service and cremation
to be held at Carleton Crematorium, Blackpool,
on Wednesday 25th March 2020
at 12:30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in Brenda's memory
to The British Heart Foundation
c/o and all further enquiries to
Layton Funeral Directors,
80 Onslow Road,
Layton, Blackpool,
FY3 7EP.
Tel. 01253 301306
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -