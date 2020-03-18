|
|
|
THOMAS Brenda
(Née Hunter) Brenda aged 83 years,
passed away after
an ongoing illness, on
Wednesday 4th March 2020.
Brenda was a dearly loved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and she will be deeply missed.
Funeral service and cremation
to be held at Carleton Crematorium, Blackpool,
on Wednesday 25th March 2020
at 12:30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in Brenda's memory
to The British Heart Foundation
c/o and all further enquiries to
Layton Funeral Directors,
80 Onslow Road,
Layton, Blackpool,
FY3 7EP.
Tel. 01253 301306
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020