BETTY Brian Kenneth On Saturday 28th March 2020 whilst in Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Brian passed away,
aged 87 years.
Dearly loved Dad to Andrew
and Keith, loving Grandad to
Anna, Matthew, Thomas,
Joey and Amarah and
a loving Father-In-Law to
Louise and Margaret.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
A private family funeral
will take place.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton Cleveleys.
Tel 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 3, 2020