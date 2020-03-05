|
|
|
Ellis Brian On 1st March 2020,
Brian, aged 83 years.
Dearly loved Husband of Georgina, much loved Dad of Gary, Carolyn, Alison and the late Brian, loving Grandad of Kelly, Hayley and the late Toni, also Great Grandad
of Ava Willow.
Service and cremation at
Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 12th March 2020
at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be sent for Marie Curie Cancer Care.
Enquiries and donations to:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020