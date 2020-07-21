|
|
|
KELLY Brian Passed away peacefully in the care of Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
on Monday 13th July 2020,
aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Maureen, loving dad to Beverly, Kevin,
Sharon and Alison.
Grandad to Dominic, Jonathan, Stacey, Gavin, Ashley, Sammy and Charlotte and great grandad to Annabelle, Theo, Isabelle, Harrison, Parker and Alfie.
Funeral at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 23rd July 2020
at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations
to the Heart Foundation
or Diabetes Association.
Any enquiries to
Box Bros Ltd.
Tel: 01253 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 21, 2020