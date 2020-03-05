|
MARSH Brian Formerly of Fentons Florist,
St Anne's on Sea.
Passed away peacefully at his home on 29th February 2020
BRIAN
aged 82 years.
Cherished husband of Sandra, dearly love dad of Anthony and Gail, grandfather of Jessica.
Funeral service to take place at Elswick United Reformed Church, Linden Fold on
Saturday 7th March at 12 noon.
All enquires and flowers please to
Mark F H Rae Funerals,
11 Wood Street,
St Annes on Sea, FY8 1QS.
Tel 012543789000
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020