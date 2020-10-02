|
|
|
MAUNDER Brian (Sam) 1938 - 2020
Aged 82 years.
In the caring hands of the doctors and staff on Ward 19
Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
on 26th September 2020,
after a short illness,
Sam sadly passed away.
Loving and devoted husband
of the late Margaret (Min),
dad to Denise and Brett,
dad in law to Sally,
grandad to Jack and Helen,
great grandad to Dylan,
brother, brother in law, and uncle.
We will love and miss you always,
Goodnight and God Bless.
Service and cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday October 23rd at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Parkinson's UK or Stray and Injured Animals at Norcross Vets.
All enquiries and donations please to C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
FY6 7SF, tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 2, 2020