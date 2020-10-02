Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hull Funeral Sevice
2 Birchway
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 7SF
01253 899845
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Maunder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Maunder

Notice Condolences

Brian Maunder Notice
MAUNDER Brian (Sam) 1938 - 2020
Aged 82 years.
In the caring hands of the doctors and staff on Ward 19
Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
on 26th September 2020,
after a short illness,
Sam sadly passed away.
Loving and devoted husband
of the late Margaret (Min),
dad to Denise and Brett,
dad in law to Sally,
grandad to Jack and Helen,
great grandad to Dylan,
brother, brother in law, and uncle.
We will love and miss you always,
Goodnight and God Bless.
Service and cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday October 23rd at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Parkinson's UK or Stray and Injured Animals at Norcross Vets.
All enquiries and donations please to C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
FY6 7SF, tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -