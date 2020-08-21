Home

McNAUGHT
Brian On Thursday 13th August 2020, peacefully whilst at his home in Cleveleys and formerly of Fleetwood, Brian passed away aged 84 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Marlene, much loved Dad
to Graham and Julie,
a dear father-in-law to Beverley and Jason, a devoted Grandad to Craig and Mandy, Daniel, Abigail and Oliver and a loving Great Grandad to Imogen and Izabella.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The family would like to take this opportunity to thank Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Trinity Hospice, District Nurses and all the carers who looked after Brian
during his final weeks.
A private family funeral service
will take place.
Donations in memory of Brian may be sent to Trinity Hospice or
The Air Ambulance directly.
All enquiries please to J T Byrne Funeral Directors, 85 Victoria Road East, Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU. Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 21, 2020
