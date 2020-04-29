|
PARKER (Brian Wilson) Brian passed away peacefully in the loving care of
Ryecourt Nursing Home, Blackpool on Monday 20th April 2020,
aged 90 years.
A dearly loved and devoted husband of the late Ita,
a much loved father of David and Christine and a wonderful grandpa of Lucy and William.
"Brian will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends."
Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers while they have a private funeral service on Wednesday 6th May 2020.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, 287 Devonshire Road, Blackpool, FY2 0TW. Tel: 01253 355663. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020