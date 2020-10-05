|
|
|
POTTER (Brian) On Thursday 1st October 2020, Brian 67, passed away suddenly but peacefully at home, whilst in the exceptional care of his carer.
Special son of the late George
and Selina, brother to Les and
the late Derek and Kathleen,
uncle, cousin and friend.
The funeral service to celebrate Brian's life will be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 13th October at 11.45 am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
are to Fleetwood Mencap
(Brian's request) at
memorygiving.com/brianpotter
c/o the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries please to J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors 1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood, FY7 8PS.
Tel 01253 776281
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 5, 2020