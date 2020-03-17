|
|
|
PROBERT Brian On March 11th, 2020
peacefully in
The Bellingham Rest Home,
aged 75 years and
of Lytham St Annes.
The dearly loved husband of Rhian, loving father of Martyn, Glyn and Iwan, dear father-in-law of Susan,
a very dear grandfather to Evan and Owen and brother of Marlene.
'Forever in our hearts'
Due to current circumstances
this funeral is 'Private'.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent for the Alzheimer's Society
c/o and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors,
Rose Court Funeral Home,
1A St David's Road North,
St Annes, FY8 2AT.
Tel: 781011
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 17, 2020