RIGBY Brian On Sunday 2nd February 2020, peacefully whilst at his home in Poulton-Le-Fylde, formerly of Fleetwood, Brian passed away aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of Sandra, much loved dad to Glenn, Dawn and the late Craig and loving grandad to Caitlin, Niamh, William and Jamie.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 19th February 2020
at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired are to The British Heart Foundation, c/o the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries to J T Byrne Funeral Directors, 1 Low Moor Road, Bispham, FY2 0PA
Tel: 01253 500 536
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020