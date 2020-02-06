|
SCARISBRICK Brian Aged 77 years.
Died peacefully in the
loving care of the Alexandra Nursing Home, Brooklands Unit
on Friday 24th January 2020.
The much loved husband of Jacqui.
A dear brother of Christine.
Uncle of Neil and Denise.
Great uncle of William and James.
"What will survive of us, is love"
Brian' funeral service
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium Chapel
on Monday 17th February 2020
at 11.00am, followed by interment in the cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to 'Parkinson's Society Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde Branch' c/o
the Funeral Director.
All further enquiries to
C.T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway,
Poulton le Fylde,
FY6 7SF.
Tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020