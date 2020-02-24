|
|
|
CAMPY Bridget Theresa On Tuesday 18th February 2020, peacefully and fortified by the rites of the Holy Catholic Church, Theresa of Fleetwood passed away at Blackpool Victoria Hospital
aged 84 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Stan,
much loved mum to Sandra, Jill and Mark, a dear mother in law to Steve and the late Kev, a loving grandma to Laura, Becky, and Aiden and 'grandma' to her
great grandchildren Nathaniel
and Alexander.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Requiem Mass to take place at
St Wulstan's Church, Fleetwood
on Wednesday 4th March at 10.30 prior to burial at
Fleetwood Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired
to the Alzheimer's Society
c/o the funeral directors.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road, West View,
Fleetwood, FY7 8PS,
Tel - 01253 776281.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 24, 2020