Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bridget Spencer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bridget Spencer

Notice Condolences

Bridget Spencer Notice
SPENCER Bridget Theresa
'Rita' On Thursday 13th February 2020, peacefully whilst at her home in Cleveleys, whilst receiving wonderful care from Cherish Home Care, Rita passed away aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack and a loving and much loved Mum, Grandma, Great Grandma, Sister, Sister-in-law, Mother-in-law and Auntie.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service and Requiem mass will take place at St. Teresa's R C Church on Monday 9th March 2020 at 11:30am, followed by a burial at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie, c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -