SMITH Bruce Anthony Sadly passed away peacefully
in the comfort of his home
on the 27th October 2020,
aged 70.
Much loved Husband of Sandra,
Dad to Carolyn and Tony,
Grandad to Arran,
Father in law to Gareth and
Son in law to Vera.
Due to current restrictions
a private family funeral service
will take place shortly at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired in
Bruce's memory can be made to
St Catherine's Hospice
via the funeral director.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge,
Preston, PR3 3JY
Tel: (01772) 782291.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 6, 2020