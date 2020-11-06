Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Houghton Funeral Director (Longridge)
Chapel Hill
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
01772 782291
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Smith

Notice Condolences

Bruce Smith Notice
SMITH Bruce Anthony Sadly passed away peacefully
in the comfort of his home
on the 27th October 2020,
aged 70.

Much loved Husband of Sandra,
Dad to Carolyn and Tony,
Grandad to Arran,
Father in law to Gareth and
Son in law to Vera.

Due to current restrictions
a private family funeral service
will take place shortly at
Preston Crematorium.

Family flowers only please,
donations if desired in
Bruce's memory can be made to
St Catherine's Hospice
via the funeral director.

William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge,
Preston, PR3 3JY
Tel: (01772) 782291.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -