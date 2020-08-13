|
Atkinson Bryan Passed away peacefully in
Victoria Hospital on
Sunday August 9th, 2020,
aged 86 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Barbara, loving father of Lisa and son in law Bennett, special grandad of Thomas and dear brother of David and Margaret.
Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on Thursday
August 20th at 11:00 am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the British Lung Foundation.
All donations and enquiries please
c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Tel: 408886.
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 13, 2020