FOY Bryan Passed away suddenly,
but peacefully at Alexandra Court Care Home on Friday 28th February 2020, aged 87 years.
Devoted husband of Beryl.
"Bryan will be sadly missed by all his loving family and many friends".
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium Chapel on Thursday 19th March at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Trinity Hospice or N Vision.
All donations and enquiries
please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home, Thornton
Tel : 859159.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020