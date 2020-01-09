Home

Notice Condolences

Bryan Southern Notice
SOUTHERN Bryan Passed away peacefully
on the 28th December 2019, aged 85 years,
at Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
after a short illness.
The beloved husband of Patricia (deceased), Father of Andrew, Michael, Timothy (deceased)
and Christopher, Grandfather of
Adam, Joseph, Callum and Chloe.
Father-in-law to Barbara and Debbie.
Will be greatly missed by all his
family, relatives and many friends.
Service and cremation to be held
at Carleton Crematorium at 1.15pm on Thursday 23rd January 2020. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to RNLI, reference Member 3115970
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to
Helen Ashmore Funeral Service,
7 Bispham Road, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 1DG.
Tel: 01253 853574
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
