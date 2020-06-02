|
KIRKHAM Burgoyne
'Bert' Bert passed away
peacefully in hospital on
Monday 25th May 2020,
aged 92 years.
Dearly loved husband of Doris, much loved dad of David and Andrew, loving father in law of Jean and Beverly, cherished grandad of Rachael, Glen, Stephen and Lauren and great grandad.
Please keep Bert and his family in your thoughts and prayers on Friday 5th June at 11:00am
when they will be celebrating his life in a private family service.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
to British Heart Foundation.
All donations & enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home
Tel 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 2, 2020