Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (Blackpool)
Highfield House
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 1RE
01253 408886
Resources
More Obituaries for Burgoyne Kirkham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Burgoyne Kirkham

Notice Condolences

Burgoyne Kirkham Notice
KIRKHAM Burgoyne
'Bert' Bert passed away
peacefully in hospital on
Monday 25th May 2020,
aged 92 years.

Dearly loved husband of Doris, much loved dad of David and Andrew, loving father in law of Jean and Beverly, cherished grandad of Rachael, Glen, Stephen and Lauren and great grandad.

Please keep Bert and his family in your thoughts and prayers on Friday 5th June at 11:00am
when they will be celebrating his life in a private family service.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
to British Heart Foundation.

All donations & enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home
Tel 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -