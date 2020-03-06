|
|
|
HEATON Carol On Saturday 29th February 2020,
Carol passed away at her home
in Carleton, aged 66 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Malcolm, loving mum to Vanessa, Kerry, Ryan and Ashleigh, much loved nana to William, Alex, Freya and Oscar and a devoted great nannie to Reuben and Harper.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Hilda's Church Carleton on
Tuesday 17th March 2020 at
11.30am prior to committal at
Carleton Crematorium at 12.30pm.
All enquiries and floral tributes please to J T Byrne Funeral Directors, 85 Victoria Road
East, Thornton Cleveleys,
Tel 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020