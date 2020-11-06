|
|
|
FISHWICK Carole-Anne Carole-Anne sadly
passed away at her
home in Blackpool on Saturday 31st October,
aged 75 years. She was loved
and cherished by all her family.
Service and cremation will be held on Wednesday 11th November
at Park Crematorium, Lytham
at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired may be given for Trinity Hospice,
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to
Helen Ashmore Funeral Service,
7 Bispham Road,
Thornton Cleveleys,
FY5 1DG. Tel: 01253 853574.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 6, 2020