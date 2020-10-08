Home

SHARP Carole After a long, brave, courageous
fight, Carole sadly passed
away at home surrounded by
her loving family on Thursday
October 1st 2020, aged 72 years.
Loving and devoted Wife of Frank, much loved Mum of Rebecca, Kevin, Pippa and Jason, dear Mother in Law of Steven, Helen, Stephen and Victoria, proud Nanny of Danielle and husband Danny, Bethany, Keaton, Anna, Amy, Poppy, Erin, Olivia, Darcy, Nancy and George and doting Great Nanny of Evie and Zachary.
"Our treasured memories of your beautiful nature and kindness
will be forever and ever in
our thoughts and hearts".
Service to be held at The Well Church, Ansdell Road North, Lytham St. Annes on Thursday October 22nd at 12:30 pm
followed by committal at Park Crematorium, Lytham St. Annes.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
to Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, Tel: 408886. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 8, 2020
