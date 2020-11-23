|
|
|
ROSS (nee Buchanan)
Caroline Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Caroline who, fortified by the rites of the Holy Mother Church, passed away in the loving care of the Belgravia Care Home on Tuesday
10th November 2020,
aged 77 years.
Loving mother of Carole, Gordon, Robert and the late Julie, cherished granny of Sarah, Robert, Kris, Josh, Shawn, Nelly & Brodie, proud great-granny of Bradley, Delilah, Heidi & Celia, a dearly loved sister of Angela, Linda, Jim and Alan, and auntie
to many including Janiss.
Requiem Mass to be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Talbot Road, Blackpool, on Wednesday 2nd December at 12:00 noon prior to committal
at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu may be
made for Dementia UK.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons Devonshire House Funeral Home. Tel: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 23, 2020