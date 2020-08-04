|
Rothwell Catherine Of Carleton,
aged 98 years.
Died peacefully on
24th July 2020 at
Alexandra Nursing Home,
Poulton-le-Fylde.
Much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Librarian, local historian
and author.
Sadly due to current government restrictions a private funeral
will take place.
Donations in memory of Catherine, if desired, may be made to Christian Aid online at www.christianaid.co.uk or care of the funeral directors.
NC Funeral Directors,
9-13 Lord Street,
Fleetwood, FY7 6DX
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 4, 2020