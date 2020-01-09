|
SCHOFIELD Celia Passed away
peacefully in the
Alexandra Nursing Home on Sunday December 29th 2019,
aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of
the late John Schofield and
a very much loved mother,
mother in law, grandmother
and great grandmother.
Requiem Mass to be held at
St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Glastonbury Avenue on Thursday January 23rd 2020 at 12:30 pm followed by committal at Carleton Crematorium at 2:00 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
League Of Friends, BVH and or
Paediatric Department, BVH
(Please make cheques payable
to Blue Skies Hospital Fund).
All donations and enquiries please
c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
Tel: 355663.
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020