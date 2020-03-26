|
|
|
HICKSON CHARLES
'CHRIS' Passed away peacefully
at the Sandycroft Nursing Home
surrounded with family,
on Wednesday 18th March.
Aged 86 years.
Devoted husband of the late Edith.
Loving dad of Gary,
Valerie, Stuart, Kay and Craig.
Beloved father in law.
Caring grandad and
great grandad to all his grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
Charles will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
His funeral service will be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Thursday 2nd April at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made in Charles memory to the Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
66-68 Highfield Road,
Blackpool, 347865.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 26, 2020