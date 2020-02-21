Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Lowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Lowe

Notice Condolences

Charles Lowe Notice
LOWE Charles Charlie passed away peacefully
at home on Saturday 8th
February 2020, aged 88 years.
Dearly loved husband of Dorothy, much loved dad of Steve and Chris, loving father in law of Ellie and Geoff, cherished grandad of Charlotte and Sarah.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 28th February at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired
to Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries
please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home
Tel : 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -