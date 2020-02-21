|
LOWE Charles Charlie passed away peacefully
at home on Saturday 8th
February 2020, aged 88 years.
Dearly loved husband of Dorothy, much loved dad of Steve and Chris, loving father in law of Ellie and Geoff, cherished grandad of Charlotte and Sarah.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 28th February at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired
to Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries
please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home
Tel : 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020