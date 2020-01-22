Home

Charles Smith Notice
Smith Charles Francis
(Chas) Found peace on
3rd January 2020, aged 75.

Devoted Husband
to Kath for over 50 years and
a brilliant Dad to Andrew and Karl.

Chas was loved more than he ever realised, and by so many.
Though we will miss him,
he is now at peace in the
Heaven he deserved.

No flowers please, with donations
in lieu to M.I.N.D.

Service and cremation at
Carleton Crematorium
on Friday 31st January 2020
at 11:45am.
Enquiries To:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020
