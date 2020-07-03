Home

WHITESIDE Charles Frederick (Charlie) The family of the late Charlie would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy,
cards of condolence and donations received at this sad time.
Thank you to Andrew Belshaw for his kind words and comforting service and Blackpool Victoria Hospital for all the care given to Charlie, finally to JP Dell Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 3, 2020
