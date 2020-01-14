|
Cougill Charlotte Elaizabeth
(Nee Mears) Fell asleep after a short illness on Friday 3rd January 2020 Aged 34, in the care of The Critical Care Unit at Royal Preston Hospital.
Devoted, and loving Mum to Chloe, Annabella and Kayleigh.
Darling Daughter to Heather and Dave. Devoted Sister and Best Friend to Sarah and Howard.
A special Auntie to Amelie Bessie.
Loving Grandaughter
to Nana Betty.
Precious and much loved Niece
to Pam, John, Julie and Kevin.
A dear cousin to Ben and Joanne.
Immediate family flowers only
with donations in lieu to
The Critical Care Unit at RPH.
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium, Lytham on Monday 20th January 2020
at 11:30 AM.
Enquiries To: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020