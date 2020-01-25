|
|
|
Cougill Charlotte Elizabeth Heather, Dave, Sarah and Howard wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, condolences and generous donations to The Critical Care Unit at Royal Preston Hospital following the sad loss of Charlotte.
Sincere thanks to
Reverend Alan Drake for all his support and his lovely service to celebrate Charlotte's life.
Thank you the Critical Care Unit at Royal Preston for all their devoted care to Charlotte and the family.
Thank you to Scott and Box Bros. for their dignified and efficient service at this difficult time.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020