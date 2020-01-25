Home

POWERED BY

Services
Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Cougill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Cougill

Notice

Charlotte Cougill Notice
Cougill Charlotte Elizabeth Heather, Dave, Sarah and Howard wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, condolences and generous donations to The Critical Care Unit at Royal Preston Hospital following the sad loss of Charlotte.
Sincere thanks to
Reverend Alan Drake for all his support and his lovely service to celebrate Charlotte's life.
Thank you the Critical Care Unit at Royal Preston for all their devoted care to Charlotte and the family.
Thank you to Scott and Box Bros. for their dignified and efficient service at this difficult time.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -