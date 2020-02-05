Home

J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Cheryl Barnes Notice
BARNES Cheryl Passed away peacefully in
Trinity Hospice on Friday 31st January 2020, aged 49 years. Beloved wife to Richard, devoted mum to Beth, Tyler and Joe, much loved daughter to Bill and Rita,
a loving sister to Daryl also
a dear daughter-in-law.
Cheryl will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Peters Parish Church on
Friday 14th February at 1.00pm prior to interment at Fleetwood Cemetery at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Trinity Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood. Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020
