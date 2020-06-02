|
|
|
FINK Chloe Passed away peacefully on
20th April 2020, in the care of the
Trinity Hospice staff.
Her private funeral was held on 28th April 2020.
Chloe was a great character who had a lifelong nursing career.
She was also a Forces Veteran and had worked for many worthy causes in her lifetime,
including Rotary and the
Witness Support service.
She will be greatly missed by
those who knew her.
Grateful thanks are extended to the hospice staff who cared for her, to family and friends who supported her through her final illness at home; thanks also to the Blind Veterans U.K. Community team - Audrey and Simon,
and finally to Sara and
Michael Tax of the Blackpool Reform Jewish Congregation and D. Hollowell & Sons,
Funeral Directors.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 2, 2020