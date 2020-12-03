|
|
|
Creer Chris Peacefully at home on
29th November 2020,
Chris aged 79 years.
The beloved husband of the late Dorothy, father of Geoffrey, Andrew and Stephen and a much loved father in law, grandad
and great grandad.
The funeral service will take place at St John the Evangelist Church, Out Rawcliffe on Tuesday 8th December 2020 at 11:30am, followed by Cremation at
Carleton Crematorium.
Numbers will be limited due to current restrictions. Donations if so desired to Macmillan.
c/o and all enquires to
Moon's Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane,
Preesall,
FY6 0NU
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 3, 2020