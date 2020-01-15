|
|
|
TURNBULL Chris Snr. On 12th January 2020 in hospital,
Chris
aged 79 years
of Lytham.
Unique dad of
Russ, Michelle and Chris
and grandad who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Celebration of Chris' life to take place at Lytham Crematorium on Tuesday 21st January at 3.30pm.
No flowers by request,
donations if desired may be
sent to Lytham RNLI
c/o the Funeral Director.
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham,
FY8 5EW.
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020