|
|
|
Rawstron Christine Passed away peacefully at Glenroyd Nursing Home on Tuesday 23 June 2020,
Christine
aged 84 years
of Thornton Cleveleys.
The much loved wife of the late Paul, the most amazing mum of Peta, the late Simon, Stella, Stephan and Nicole.
The devoted grandmother to Helen, William, Tom, Holly, Roseanna and Joe.
The beloved great grandmother
of Sydney, Noel, Alfie, Freddie,
Jaxon and Nicholas.
The loving sister of Alma.
Christine will be sadly missed by
all of her family and friends.
A celebration of Christine`s life will be held at Carleton Crematorium, Blackpool on Tuesday 23 June 2020 at 10.00 am
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 12, 2020