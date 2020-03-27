|
STEVENS Christine Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in Victoria House Care Home on Thursday 19th March 2020,
aged 81 years.
Reunited with her beloved husband Brian, loving mother of Louise and mother-in-law of Gary.
Please think of Christine and her family on Friday 3rd April at
10:30am when they will be celebrating Christine's life in a private family service.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be made for Trinity Hospice.
Donations to be made online at www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk/
charity-donations/
All enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons
Devonshire House Funeral Home Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 27, 2020