|
|
|
TAYLOR Christine Ann Former teacher at
St Mary's Catholic High, Blackpool
Of your charity pray for repose of the soul of Christine,
who fortified by the Rites of Holy Mother Church passed away peacefully, after a short illness, at Trinity Hospice on June 3rd 2020. Christine, aged 67 years,
of Poulton-le-Fylde.
A much loved mum,
she will be sadly missed by all her many friends, colleagues,
and all who knew her.
Requiescat In Pace.
Service and cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday June 19th at 12.30pm.
Sadly due to recent circumstances this will be for family only.
Christine's funeral will be on livestream, please contact
[email protected]
for the information to watch. Family flowers only, donations if so desired to Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries and donations please to C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 9, 2020