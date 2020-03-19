|
|
|
GRADWELL Christopher Peter On Monday 16th March 2020, peacefully whilst at his home in Thornton Cleveleys, Chris passed away aged 75 years.
Dearly beloved husband to Pat, much loved dad to Debbie, Anthony and Alex, a dear father in law to Kevin, Jaqui and Claire and a
loving granddad to
Aimee, Katie and William.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Teresa's RC Church on
Thursday 26th March 2020 at 2.30pm, prior to Burial at Thornton Parish Grave Yard at 3.30pm.
All enquiries and floral tributes to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton Cleveleys
Tel 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020