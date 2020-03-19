Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Thornton-Cleveleys)
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 5BU
01253 863022
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
14:30
St Teresa's RC Church
Burial
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
15:30
Thornton Parish Grave Yard
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Gradwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Gradwell

Notice Condolences

Christopher Gradwell Notice
GRADWELL Christopher Peter On Monday 16th March 2020, peacefully whilst at his home in Thornton Cleveleys, Chris passed away aged 75 years.
Dearly beloved husband to Pat, much loved dad to Debbie, Anthony and Alex, a dear father in law to Kevin, Jaqui and Claire and a
loving granddad to
Aimee, Katie and William.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Teresa's RC Church on
Thursday 26th March 2020 at 2.30pm, prior to Burial at Thornton Parish Grave Yard at 3.30pm.
All enquiries and floral tributes to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton Cleveleys
Tel 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -