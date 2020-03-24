|
|
|
GRADWELL (Christopher Peter) PLEASE NOTE AMENDED FUNERAL SERVICE DETAILS
On Monday 16th March 2020, peacefully whilst at his home in Thornton Cleveleys, Chris passed away aged 75 years.
Dearly beloved husband to Pat, much loved dad to Debbie, Anthony and Alex, a dear father in law to Kevin, Jaqui and Claire and a loving granddad to Aimee, Katie and William. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A graveside funeral service will take place at Thornton Parish Graveyard at 3.30pm.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020