Lees Christopher Mark "Tributes have been paid to
Chris Lees who died, unexpectedly on June 25th, 2020.
Having studied at
Kirkham Grammar School
he became a successful
Partner at TLL Accountants
based in Hesketh Bank.
A devoted family man from
Wrea Green, he enjoyed 25 years with his partner Clair,
and together they had a wonderful daughter Eleanor who meant
the world to him.
He selflessly gave his time to numerous local enterprises and was highly respected by all the friends he made through his many interests, including golf, skiing,
and cricket; all of course
finished off with a decent pint at his local in Wrea Green."
Funeral service and Interment at St Nicholas Parish Church,
Wrea Green on
Monday July 13th at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only please donations if desired for
Wrea Green Primary School
and/or NWAA.
All donations and enquiries please c/o Billingtons Funeral Directors, Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 6, 2020